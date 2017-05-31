LIFE to bring changes to housing schemes of poor

With the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s new housing project Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) mission soon to kick off, a drastic change is expected to happen in the existing housing projects in the city Corporation too.

As per the communication received by the local body, the housing schemes for those with their own land will continue under the Pradhan Manthri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) with some additional funding from the LIFE mission, while those for the landless will all be merged under the LIFE mission henceforth.

Under PMAY projects for those owning land, the beneficiaries are currently getting ₹3 lakh for construction of houses. These projects will continue to be under the PMAY, with an additional ₹1 lakh from the LIFE mission for each beneficiary.

The landless will be accommodated in flats in the LIFE mission’s housing complexes. The city Corporation has identified land in Karimadom for the first project under this in the city. Here, a housing project under the old Basic Services for the Urban Poor (BSUP) was ongoing, but there is no fund left to build houses for the remaining 240 beneficiaries identified back then.

They will now be accommodated under the LIFE mission housing project. In addition, 60 more beneficiaries will get houses here as part of the project.

The local body has also identified more land in Vattiyoorkavu, Mannammoola and Poonkulam for the LIFE mission housing complexes. In Mannammoola, the Corporation had earlier planned a housing project under the BSUP scheme, but had faced stiff opposition from the local residents, who did not want a ‘colony’ amid their residential area.

Dalit families from across the district had put up tents here in 2015, protesting against the delay in implementation of the scheme. At Poonkulam, a complex with 20 houses has already been built under BSUP. The new blocks will come up here in the additional land here.

The loan scheme for the landless under the PMAY might not have many takers after the LIFE mission schemes. The recent shift in the nature of Centrally funded housing schemes, from the old model of the government providing most of the funds with a small contribution from the beneficiary to the new one of the beneficiary availing a bank loan and repaying it, had thrown up concerns on how much it will benefit the poor. In this, the beneficiary is provided ₹6 lakh of bank loan at 6.5 per cent interest rate to construct houses.