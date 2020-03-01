LIFE makes a dream come true for many

For the past forty years, 70-year old Omana Amma and 62-year old Padmini Amma have been neighbours, staying in rundown sheds.

While Padmini Amma stayed with her husband and children, Padmini Amma has always been alone. Their only source of income has been the occasional work as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

On Saturday, to celebrate them occasion of both of them getting new houses as part of the State government's Livelihood, Inclusion, Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing, they travelled together to the Putharikkandam Maithanam in Thiruvananthapuram to witness Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making the declaration of LIFE crossing the two lakh milestone.

“We have been staying in those old sheds for so long. It feels good to finally live in a proper house. I have always been living alone, and I got my house as part of the special scheme for those who do not have anyone to look after them,” says Padmini Amma.

Padmavathy (62) from Malayinkeezh and her children also used to stay in a house, which had become too hard to live in, long back.

“When my husband passed away some years back, I got job as an ayah at a nearby school.

During my retirement, I got an amount of ₹75,000. Adding this with the ₹4 lakhs I got from LIFE, I could build a proper house,” says Padmavathy.

Struggled a lot

Sarojam (66) from Chenkal panchayat had to struggle a lot to complete her house, as the nearest road was located quite far from the location of her house.

This meant that she had to pay extra amounts to those who would carry the building materials all the way from the road. “I have been living in a hut, before the ward member approached me to be part of the LIFE beneficiary list. Much of the work is complete.

After completion, I will shift to the new house. Lack of drinking water is an issue, even though the house is located close to a river,” she says.

Madhavikutty Amma from Vilappil panchayat had the added pleasure of not only getting a new house after a wait of more than 25 years, but also getting the opportunity to hand over the lamp to the Chief Minister, for inaugurating the event marking the 2 lakh milestone.

Family get-together

Beneficiary families of the LIFE project from across the capital district participated in the family get-together organised as part of the event.