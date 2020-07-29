Life hit in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

29 July 2020 23:26 IST

Low-lying areas inundated

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of the district on Wednesday. According to district administration officials, at least one house was destroyed and two houses damaged in Cherthala.

The torrential downpour affected normal life and inundated low-lying areas. A meeting chaired by A. Alexander on Wednesday decided to set up relief camps.

Mr. Alexander directed local body authorities to break small pozhis in coastal areas to drain excess water, if necessary. Panchayats have also been asked to collect details of people in quarantine, bedridden patients and the elderly.

Officials said that a total of 412 buildings were identified in six taluks for using as relief camps. However, no relief camps were opened in the district as on Wednesday evening.

“All departments concerned have been put on high alert. All arrangements are in place to meet any emergency situation. Relief camps will be opened, if necessary. Both the Irrigation Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board have been asked to monitor the water level in rivers in the district,” said an official.