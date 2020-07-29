Life hit in Alappuzha

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of the district on Wednesday. According to district administration officials, at least one house was destroyed and two houses damaged in Cherthala.
The torrential downpour affected normal life and inundated low-lying areas. A meeting chaired by A. Alexander on Wednesday decided to set up relief camps.
Mr. Alexander directed local body authorities to break small pozhis in coastal areas to drain excess water, if necessary. Panchayats have also been asked to collect details of people in quarantine, bedridden patients and the elderly.
Officials said that a total of 412 buildings were identified in six taluks for using as relief camps. However, no relief camps were opened in the district as on Wednesday evening.
“All departments concerned have been put on high alert. All arrangements are in place to meet any emergency situation. Relief camps will be opened, if necessary. Both the Irrigation Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board have been asked to monitor the water level in rivers in the district,” said an official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath