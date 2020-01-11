LIFE flats to come up at Corpn.’s own land

After having struggled for over two years to purchase plots for the construction of flats as part of the second phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project, the city Corporation has decided to use land already in its possession for the same.

A council meeting held on Friday decided to use the lands in Poonkulam as well as Kalladimukham for the purpose.

Part of the land in Poonkulam was bought in the past using funds from the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and was lying unused. In Kalladimukham, the land remaining after the completion of a previous housing project will be used for constructing houses under LIFE.

The civic body had initially formed a search committee to identify land for constructing flats under the LIFE project. The team had identified several pieces of land mostly in the outskirts of the city, close to the borders of the Corporation area.

Market rates

After the Corporation issued a call for suitable plots for construction of flats, many had also responded from different parts of the city. But a majority of them turned back as the rates offered by the civic body were much lower compared to the market rates.

The civic body has been requesting the State government for more flexibility in the fixing of the rates, but there has been no response so far.

The Fisheries Department had earlier last year issued such an order for some of its housing projects, enabling the acquisition of land at rates close to the market rates. Some of the lands which were identified last year were later found unsuitable, due to their location and slanted geography.

With the need to get things going before the end of the financial year in March, the civic body finally decided to begin the work at land already in its possession.

Sanctioned

An amount of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.