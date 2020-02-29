LIFE: Corpn. holds distinction for maximum houses built

A photo exhibition on the LIFE project organised by the Public Relations Department in the city on Friday on the occasion of completing two lakh houses.

As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan makes the declaration of the State government’s Livelihood, Inclusion, Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing scheme touching the 2 lakh milestone, the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation holds the distinction of constructing houses for the most number of beneficiaries in the first as well as the second phase of the project.

In the first phase of the LIFE project meant for houses which have remained incomplete from previous housing schemes, 3,672 beneficiaries were able to complete their houses. In the second phase, to construct houses for those who own land, funds were provided to 9,161 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-LIFE project. Out of this, 4,836 have already completed their houses.

As part of PMAY-LIFE in urban areas, the centre provides ₹1.5 lakh, the State Government provides ₹50,000 and the civic body provides ₹1 lakh, bringing it to a total of ₹4 lakh to the beneficiaries. The requirement in the original PMAY scheme for a beneficiary share was done away with. In addition, an amount of ₹24,390 is also provided as part of the Ayyankali housing scheme.

Funds for beneficiaries

In addition, the Corporation has also provided funds for 800 beneficiaries since 2016 to purchase land for the construction of houses. An amount of ₹6 lakh is provided for Scheduled Caste community families, while an amount of ₹5.25 lakh is provided to families belonging to the general category.

For the third phase of the LIFE project, to provide flats to the landless, a total of 18,018 beneficiaries have already been selected. A 50 cent plot of land in Karimadom colony has been handed over to the Centre of Science and Technology For Rural Development (COSTFORD) for construction of flats. In addition, steps have been taken to construct flats in Kalladimukham and Poonkulam. The Corporation aims to begin construction by March, and to complete within six months.