LIFE: CM criticises opposition for staying away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 February 2020 21:04 IST

Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor did not take part in a scheme-milestone function

The Opposition should consider working with the government on issues concerning the people and on larger issues concerning the protection of secularism and the Constitution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Pointing out that at least two invitees — Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor, MP — were absent from the function for the declaration of the LIFE housing scheme’s 2-lakh milestone, he said there was no meaning in being social workers if there cannot be unity on such matters.

“I don’t understand why they are boycotting this event. Is their protest against these poor people who have got houses? The Opposition has followed this attitude on issues concerning the State as a whole. When we formed the Loka Kerala Sabha for the Non-resident Keralites who contribute much to the State, they shifted their position after initial cooperation. When the unprecedented floods happened in 2018 and 2019, they did not cooperate in the fund-raising for rebuilding. Most recently, they also stayed away from the Ascent 2020 investors meet. But still we got an investment promise of ₹1 lakh crore, which proves that such negative stands do not affect the society,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Later, striking a conciliatory tone, he appealed to the Opposition for unity on larger issues. “I am requesting you for unity on issues concerning the protection of Constitution, as it is still not too late to change. We do have plenty of issues to debate and we can have these debates. But we need to be united for the protection of secularism and Constitution,” he said.