‘Life, Animated’ to open documentary festival

American documentary Life, Animated and Bengali short film Sakhisona will be the opening films of the 10th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), set to begin here on June 16.

Nominated for the Oscar Awards for Best Documentary, Life, Animated is based on journalist Ron Suskind’s book Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes, and Autism, which tells the story of his son, Owen Suskind, who struggled with autism and learned how to communicate with the outside world through his love of Disney films. Sakhisona, directed by Prantik Basu, had won the Tiger Award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

The film narrates the story of Sakhisona who elopes with her lover in search of a home and ends up in an abandoned village by the woods. Life seems happy and nature around seems to be brimming with vitality. One day, when she goes to the woods to collect twigs, a tree reveals to her the mysteries of the forest.

The delegate registration for the festival began on Monday on the website www.idsffk.in. The delegate passes are available for ₹200 and student passes for ₹100. A total of 210 films will be screened in the short fiction, short documentary and long documentary categories at the festival. Seventy-seven films will be screened in the competition category.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival.