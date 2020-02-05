LIC employees stage walkout strike against stake sale

The employees of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the city on Tuesday observed a one-hour walkout strike in protest against the Central government’s decision to divest a part of its stake in the LIC.

The protest was part of a nationwide movement by various LIC employees’ unions.

At 12 noon, employees walked out of the buildings at the LIC office in Pattom, raising slogans against the stake sale that they alleged was a precursor to complete privatisation. The protests are being organised by a joint committee of most of the trade unions.

Planning Board member K.N. Harilal, who inaugurated the protest meeting, said the freedom the country gained after long years of struggle was being sold by the government.

Broad-based struggle

“This is not an issue that concerns just the employees of the LIC. Nor is it something that concerns the customers who have reposed their trust in the institution. Financial institutions such as the LIC are the biggest sources of strength of the government, which enables it to implement the wishes of the public. By privatising these, the public loses control over how this money has to be spent. The LIC is an institution that has pride of place in the country, owing to its consistent performance. There should be a broad-based struggle involving large sections of the population to resist this move,” he said. A. Sampath, Special Representative at Kerala House in New Delhi, said that India’s financial independence was being protected by such institutions. “It is easy for them to dismantle these institutions because none of their sweat, tears, or blood were spilled in winning our freedom or in building these institutions,” he said.