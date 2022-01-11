Lessons in life skills for prisoners at Thiruvananthapuram District Jail

Social Justice Department to organise two-day training as part of Nervazhi

The Social Justice Department will organise a two-day life skill programme for inmates of the District Jail here as part of Nervazhi, a project implemented to modernise the probation system in the State.

‘Nervazhi’ has been rolled out to bring about a change in those who have committed non-heinous crimes through the probation system, instead of imprisoning them. Besides preventing overcrowding in jails, it significantly helps avoid the stigma attached to conviction, mingling of offenders with hardened criminals, preserves family and social life, and aids offenders’ transformation.

‘Nervazhi’ primarily targets young offenders – those in the 18-30 age group, a good number of them first-time offenders, so that recidivism, the tendency to repeat offences, is reduced, say department officials.

The basic life skill training will be provided through The Blue Point, a city-based non-governmental organisation. Life skills are seen as important in giving convicts and undertrials a sense of direction, developing their personality, and ultimately their rehabilitation.

A Blue Point representative says the training is intended to equip convicts and undertrials face day-to-day challenges in their life. Interventions are made at the levels of knowledge, skills, and attitude. Over two days, using a participatory approach of discussions, activities, and group work, topics such as self-awareness, understanding oneself (thoughts, feelings, and behaviour), positive thinking, emotional control, goal setting, decision making, empathy, relationship management, and effective communication, are covered.

The training will be conducted for three or four batches of 30-odd prisoners. Talks are under way with the department to expand the training to other prisons such as the women’s jail too, says the Blue Point representative.