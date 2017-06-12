Legends of Russian literature remembered

The Russian Cultural Centre on Sunday observed the Russian Language Day. The observance coincided with the birthday of Russian poet Alexander Puskhin.

Novelist George Onakkoor inaugurated a seminar that was conducted as part of the observance. In his address, he said that Russian literature has influenced Malayalam litterateurs to a large extent. History and politics have brought Keralites closer to Russian literary works over the years, he pointed out.

Wide reach

He added that the Soviet – Russian governments have made efforts to ensure that their literary masterpieces have been taken far and wide. Mr. Onakkoor also said that the Russian Language Day was observed to honour the contributions made by Alexander Pushkin towards enriching Russian and global literature.

Prof. Maheswaran Nair delivered the keynote address.

Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian Cultural Centre, presided over the seminar at the Russian Cultural Centre.