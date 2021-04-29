Learning records to be used to evaluate students

Thiruvananthapuram

29 April 2021 00:55 IST

Promotion list to be out on May 20

The delivery of learning excellence records prepared by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for year-end evaluation of students from Classes I to IX in State schools will be completed in a couple of days.

With students in these classes attending digital lessons for the whole year and no annual examinations to test them in the wake of COVID-19, the General Education Department felt the need to evaluate students on the learning outcomes of the First Bell digital classes and its follow-up activities.

Besides continuous evaluation under which students are to be graded on participation in academic activities, unit reviews, products or write-ups prepared by them, and assignments completed, a year-end evaluation will also be conducted.

Grades

Grades will be awarded to students on the basis of the two evaluations. A promotion list is to be prepared on their basis and published by May 20.

The tool used by the Department for the year-end evaluation is the learning excellence record.

The records will be delivered to schools through the block resource centres of the Samagra Shiksha. Steps are also under way so that students can get the records from the schools.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, Project Director A.P. Kuttykrishnan says the learning excellence record, prepared with academic support from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is on the lines of a book.

For elementary school students with limited subjects, the record is not very elaborate.

For high school students who have subjects ranging from Malayalam and English to Social Science and Mathematics, the record has nearly 200 pages with space provided for activity-oriented questions or writing notes on whatever has been taught to them this academic year.

Students will not have to answer all questions in the record, only a certain number of them

However, the record is more than an evaluation tool, says Mr. Kuttykrishnan. It will help teachers understand how effective the academic activities taken up in the past year were, identify the learning gaps, and find ways of addressing these through classes or any other support in the coming academic year, he says.