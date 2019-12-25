Leak plugged, KWA restarts supply

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Tuesday repaired the a 900 mm water supply pipeline that had sprung a leak at Ambalamukku on Monday evening.

The repairs were completed by 2.30 p.m. and the line was charged, KWA officials said.

Areas

Water supply to Pongumoodu, Manvila, Technopark, Ulloor, Cheruvaickal, Akkulam, Kulathur, Kazhakootam, Kariavattom, Sreekaryam, Pangappara, CRPF, Kariyam, Chavadimukku, Edakkode, Powdikonam, Keraladityapuram, Nalanchira and Kesavadasapuram was expected to be restored by Tuesday night, the Executive Engineer, PH Division (North), said.

The leak had developed on the 900 mm pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara to the Manvila tank of the KWA.

Complicated

The rectification work was, however, complicated by the fact that the pipe passed four metres below the surface of the road at Ambalamukku.