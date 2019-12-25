Thiruvananthapuram

Leak plugged, KWA restarts supply

The repair work of the pipeline at Ambalamukku was complicated .

The repair work of the pipeline at Ambalamukku was complicated .  

more-in

The 900 mm pipeline at Ambalamukku developed a leak on Monday

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Tuesday repaired the a 900 mm water supply pipeline that had sprung a leak at Ambalamukku on Monday evening.

The repairs were completed by 2.30 p.m. and the line was charged, KWA officials said.

Areas

Water supply to Pongumoodu, Manvila, Technopark, Ulloor, Cheruvaickal, Akkulam, Kulathur, Kazhakootam, Kariavattom, Sreekaryam, Pangappara, CRPF, Kariyam, Chavadimukku, Edakkode, Powdikonam, Keraladityapuram, Nalanchira and Kesavadasapuram was expected to be restored by Tuesday night, the Executive Engineer, PH Division (North), said.

The leak had developed on the 900 mm pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara to the Manvila tank of the KWA.

Complicated

The rectification work was, however, complicated by the fact that the pipe passed four metres below the surface of the road at Ambalamukku.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 10:46:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/leak-plugged-kwa-restarts-supply/article30394289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY