Leak plugged at Marappalam

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Saturday plugged the leak on a distribution main at Marappalam, providing a solution to the water shortage experienced in the Pattom region over the past one week.
The leak was detected on the 400 mm MS (mild steel) pipeline carrying water from the KWA tank at Peroorkada to Pattom and Medical College regions, a KWA official said. Although the water shortage had persisted for the past one week, the leakage on the underground pipeline could not be detected initially.
Later, a detailed examination revealed that the water was being lost near the bridge at Marappalam. Work on plugging the leak was undertaken on Saturday. V. K Prasanth, MLA, visited Marappalam and reviewed the progress of work.
The Pattom region had been experiencing water shortage over the past one week. The problem has been addressed with the KWA pinpointing the leak and plugging it, Mr. Prasanth said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath