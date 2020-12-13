Thiruvananthapuram

Leak plugged at Marappalam

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Saturday plugged the leak on a distribution main at Marappalam, providing a solution to the water shortage experienced in the Pattom region over the past one week.

The leak was detected on the 400 mm MS (mild steel) pipeline carrying water from the KWA tank at Peroorkada to Pattom and Medical College regions, a KWA official said. Although the water shortage had persisted for the past one week, the leakage on the underground pipeline could not be detected initially.

Later, a detailed examination revealed that the water was being lost near the bridge at Marappalam. Work on plugging the leak was undertaken on Saturday. V. K Prasanth, MLA, visited Marappalam and reviewed the progress of work.

The Pattom region had been experiencing water shortage over the past one week. The problem has been addressed with the KWA pinpointing the leak and plugging it, Mr. Prasanth said in a statement.

