LDF’s vehicle rallies from today

The district committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will organise vehicle rallies across the district from Wednesday to drum up support for the human chain planned across the State on January 26 as part of the ongoing agitation against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Two vehicle rallies, led by CPI (M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and CPI district secretary G.R. Anil, will tour the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal parliamentary constituencies respectively until January 18. CPI national executive member Pannian Ravindran and LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan will formally inaugurate the rallies in Vellarada and Kattakkada respectively on Wednesday.

District leaders of the LDF constituent parties will also become part of the vehicle rallies.

According to the LDF leaders, all organisations, except Jamaat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been invited to participate in the movement against the law introduced by the BJP-led Union government.

77.5 km in capital

The human chain will be formed from the State border at Kaliyikkavila to Kadampattukonam across a distance of 77.5 km in the district.

Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are expected to participate in the demonstration in the State capital.