LDF’s claims feeble: V.S. Sivakumar

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, has dubbed feeble the attempts being made by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to douse criticisms that the government ignored the capital district in its Budget. He said that it was an attempt to mislead the public.
The MLA added that the government has failed to ensure the completion of the Vizhinjam international seaport project within 1,000 days. Besides, while the previous United Democratic Front government had completed the first phase of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila NH development within a year, the LDF government had been unable to take the project forward during four years of its rule.
The Budget also did not make any mention regarding the Smart City, Light Metro, Attukal Township, Technopark development projects, the city’s drinking water shortage, and the expansion of sewerage network.
