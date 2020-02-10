Thiruvananthapuram

LDF’s claims feeble: V.S. Sivakumar

more-in

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, has dubbed feeble the attempts being made by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to douse criticisms that the government ignored the capital district in its Budget. He said that it was an attempt to mislead the public.

The MLA added that the government has failed to ensure the completion of the Vizhinjam international seaport project within 1,000 days. Besides, while the previous United Democratic Front government had completed the first phase of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila NH development within a year, the LDF government had been unable to take the project forward during four years of its rule.

The Budget also did not make any mention regarding the Smart City, Light Metro, Attukal Township, Technopark development projects, the city’s drinking water shortage, and the expansion of sewerage network.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 12:38:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/ldfs-claims-feeble-vs-sivakumar/article30778029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY