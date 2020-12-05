LDF targets clean sweep in capital: Anavoor Nagappan

Says front will cross halfway mark in the 100-seat strong Corporation

Tasting victory in most local body polls in the district five years ago, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is targeting nothing short of a clean sweep at the hustings this time too.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led coalition had won 10 out of the 11 block panchayats, all the four municipalities, district panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and a majority of grama panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram during the 2015 polls. Besides maintaining their sitting wards and divisions, they have also set their sights on wresting control of the Athiyannoor block panchayat that they had lost.

CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, who is spearheading their campaign in the district, is confident that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will cross the halfway mark in the 100-seat strong Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where they could win only 43 last time, largely owing to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unprecedented show as it won 35 seats to consign the UDF to third place.

Failed promises of BJP

“The BJP is certain to lose many of their sitting seats. The electorate have begun to realise the dangers of backing the party considering the steep hike in petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices that have derailed household budgets, the ongoing farmers’ agitation and several other issues,” he said, during an interview with The Hindu. He added that the Congress also faced severe infighting amongst its ranks.

The CPI(M) leader also accused Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam (TVM), a recently formed apolitical organisation, of working to prop up the BJP’s electoral prospects under the garb of an independent entity. “Groups such as TVM and Twenty20 tend to sacrifice social justice and work for the interests of corporate groups,” he said.

The LDF has sought to project the achievements of the State government and the local bodies, which under its rule, had won numerous awards including those instituted by the Centre.

Referring to the many probes by Central enforcement agencies that have put the government on the defense, Mr. Nagappan said “the people are wise to see through such ploys aimed to malign the LDF government by foisting false cases.”