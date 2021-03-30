LDF neck-deep in graft: Sudheeran

Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of being neck-deep in corruption, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has appealed to the electorate to bring the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in order to prevent ‘the State from being sold to corporate firms.’

He was addressing a convention for UDF’s Kazhakuttam candidate S.S. Lal at the Pulayanarkotta junction on Monday.

According to him, the LDF government pushed large sections of the youth to alcohol and drug addiction through its policies. Such a stance posed a serious challenge for the future of the State.

“Home to major health care institutions including the Government Medical College, Regional Cancer Centre and Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, the Kazhakuttam constituency is the ‘health capital’ of the capital city and it is vital that a public health expert like Dr. Lal represents the segment,” Mr. Sudheeran said.

Mr. Sudheeran added that Dr. Lal’s involvement was crucial in the State’s efforts to containment the COVID-19 spread and other outbreaks that could affect public life.