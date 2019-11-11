LDF Mayor candidate may have it easy

The stage is set for election for the post of the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporaiton, to be held on November Tuesday, with the ruling LDF and the opposition BJP announcing their candidates. With the UDF also set to announce their candidate on Monday, the LDF candidate is not expected to have much of a challenge.

The LDF has decided to field Health Standing Committee Chairman and Chacka ward councillor K.Sreekumar. Though he has been the main contender from the initial days, the names of two other councillors were also being speculated. But, the front chose to stick to him finally.

The BJP has chosen M.R.Gopan as its candidate. The UDF will announce its candidate after a meeting of the District Congress Committee (DCC) on Monday morning. Pettah councillor D.Anilkumar is expected to be the UDF candidate.

Though there were talks of the BJP and UDF jointly supporting an independent candidate for the post, the plans were shelved as many in the UDF were not keen of a tie-up with the BJP. With the numbers in its favour, the LDF will have it easy when three candidates are in the fray. The LDF currently has 43 councillors in the council, with the opposition BJP following close behind with 35 councillors and the UDF with 21 councillors.

The election was necessitated after the previous Mayor V.K.Prasanth won the byelection to the Vattiyurkavu assembly constituency last month.