LDF likely to get control of all standing panels

Elections to eight committees in Corporation held on Tuesday

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared set to gain control of all the standing committees in the city Corporation after elections to the committees were held on Tuesday.

The LDF placed seven members in most of the committees, which have a maximum of 12 or 13 members each, ensuring a majority.

Elections were held to the eight standing committees of the Corporation. With the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also fielding the maximum number of councillors in the finance, tax appeal and education standing committees, separate elections had to be held for each of these committees. No election was required in the works standing committee as only the required number of members submitted nominations from various parties.

The BJP was hoping to take advantage of a reported rift within the LDF, as the Communist Party of India (CPI) was unhappy with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]’s plan to take the chairperson’s post in most standing committees. The CPI only has the finance standing committee, which Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju will head. The tax appeals standing committee chairperson post is to be shared between the four smaller LDF constituent parties — Congress (S), Indian National League (INL), Janata Dal (Secular) and Janathipathya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS), with each taking turns.

Seven councillors each

However, with all the LDF councillors as well as the three Independents voting for the front’s candidates, the opposition did not stand a chance to gain control in most committees. The LDF has placed seven councillors each in all standing committees, except finance in which it has five councillors and development committee, in which it has six councillors. With the finance committee, already in its kitty, the LDF did not have to place more members for a majority here.

Polls today too

Even after a long-winded election process, which went on till 6 p.m., four standing committees were left needing two more members each, as the opposition parties had placed more members initially in the other committees to force election in these. The remaining eight members will be distributed across the development, health, welfare and town planning committees, in elections to be held on Wednesday. The election to the chairperson post will be held a few days later.