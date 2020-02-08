LDF legislators hail allotments

Legislators of the Opposition United Democratic Front in Thiruvananthapuram district accused Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac of ignoring the capital city in the budget presented on Friday, while ruling Left Democratic Front MLAs lauded him for allocations in their respective constituencies.

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA of the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, demanded that the Finance Minister announce a special package for the district, in line with similar packages announced for some other districts.

‘Allot fund for flyovers’

Allocations have not been made for Light Metro or flyovers at Jagathy and Vazhuthacaud to solve traffic snarls in these junctions. No projects for drinking water or sewerage facilities have been announced for the coastal areas, he said.

Vattiyurkavu MLA V.K. Prasanth said the Budget allocation of ₹51.45 crore for the constituency would lead to a jump in the developmental activities there. The development of Vattiyurkavu junction, Pattom flyover and similar big projects would be taken up with funding from the KIIFB.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran said ₹23 crore had been set aside for his constituency Kazhakuttam, where a mini civil station would come up at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Bridge on Thettiyar

An amount of ₹5 crore each had been earmarked for a bridge across Thettiyar and for a new building for the Kadakampally family health centre. An amount of ₹3 crore had been allocated for the Kumarapuram-Arappura-Kannammoola drainage project.

Kattakada MLA I.B. Sathish said ₹100 crore had been allotted for his constituency. The focus was on improving road infrastructure, with the development of the junction and the construction of ring roads.

Nedumangad MLA C.Divakaran said allocations had been made for road development, drinking water projects and market renovation projects in the constituency.