Lawkeepers out to rein in pandemic threat

While the State went into a self-imposed lockdown on Sunday, police personnel here were at work covering every nook and cranny to spread awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As all around them clapped and cheered to honour the efforts of health workers in the country, the police quarters in the State capital witnessed poignant scenes when the children of police personnel carried placards that read “My father is on duty to protect us all. You can protect him and all of us too. Stay home.”

Taking up a larger role under the present scenario, the police force have become the resolute foot soldiers for the State government. Kerala Police have tapped into the well-entrenched network of Janamaithri community groups that they have been cultivating across the State since 2008. By tapping its social influence, the police have been able to reach out to the residents’ associations effectively on the need to take precautionary measures.

“We have adopted a multi-pronged strategy to sensitise the public as well as enforce the guidelines laid down by the government. The Janamaithri Suraksha scheme has enabled us to keep tabs on those placed under quarantine in their homes with the help of people’s representatives and residents’ associations. We have also been playing an active role to ensure the availability of essential supplies, the shortage of which could create a law and order situation,” says the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Personnel under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police have been facing a stiffer challenge with large sections, especially in the coastal areas, refusing to pay heed to calls for restraint.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Asokan said the police officers had faced resistance from the public in places including Kadinamkulam, Anchuthengu, Poovar and Pozhiyoor, where many have been placed under observation. Nonetheless, the local residents remained mostly indoors during the janata curfew, providing signs that the sensitisation efforts were beginning to show results.

Announcements

Announcements were also being made using microphones in various parts including Venjaramoodu, Attingal, Ayiroor and Kallambalam to create awareness, the officer said.

According to Mr. Upadhyay, the officers have been practising social distancing and were provided the necessary protection gear including masks.