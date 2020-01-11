Law student succumbs to injuries

A youth who was involved in an accident that occurred two weeks ago succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital. The deceased has been identified as Aditya B. Manoj, 22, a law student who hailed from Pipinmoodu.
He suffered grievous injuries in the accident that occurred on the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road on December 29 that had claimed the life of Uber Eats delivery executive Abdul Rahim of Valikkode, near Nedumangad. While Abdul was knocked down by a speeding car while he was crossing the road, Adithya was injured after the car rammed his motorcycle.
The Museum police are yet to apprehend the driver of the car.
