Law student succumbs to injuries

A youth who was involved in an accident that occurred two weeks ago succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital. The deceased has been identified as Aditya B. Manoj, 22, a law student who hailed from Pipinmoodu.

He suffered grievous injuries in the accident that occurred on the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road on December 29 that had claimed the life of Uber Eats delivery executive Abdul Rahim of Valikkode, near Nedumangad. While Abdul was knocked down by a speeding car while he was crossing the road, Adithya was injured after the car rammed his motorcycle.

The Museum police are yet to apprehend the driver of the car.

