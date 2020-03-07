Launch of one-day home for women today

Thiruvananthapuram

07 March 2020 00:48 IST

CM to inaugurate State-level Women’s Day celebrations

The State’s first one-day home will be inaugurated on the eighth floor of the Thampanoor bus terminal on Saturday, the seventh day of the week-long International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Women and Child Department.

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja will open the home. Mayor K. Sreekumar will preside.

Women and boys under the age of 12 can stay at the home that will function round the clock on all days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level International Women’s Day celebrations at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 4 p.m.

Awards

He will also give away the Vanitharatna awards. Ms. Shylaja will preside.

Awards such as Sarga award, night walk award, and ICDS award will be presented. Launch of a website; animation series launch; felicitation of women Padma Shri awardees; felicitation of Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of Kerala awardees; and cultural programmes will be held.

Night walk

At 10 p.m., a night walk from Nishagandhi to Gandhi Park at East Fort will be held. Cultural programmes will also be held.

Similar programmes will be organised in the districts too.