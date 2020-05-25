Last year of AMRUT project to be hectic for Corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 May 2020 23:12 IST

The city Corporation has completed 141 out of a total of 270 projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

With the extended deadline for the scheme ending in March next year, the civic body has its task cut out in completing the remaining projects amid a slowdown in works induced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Most of the works that have been completed are the comparatively smaller sewerage, water supply, and stormwater drainage projects as is reflected in the lesser fund utilisation of 35.6% of the total outlay of ₹357 crore. Out of the 103 stormwater drainage projects, 77 have been completed, while 43 of the 114 sewerage projects have been completed.

In water supply projects, 15 of the 45 projects have been completed. Among the four urban transport projects, one has been completed.

Thiruvananthapuram is way ahead of the rest of the nine urban local bodies in the State in the number of projects completed.

Remaining projects

“The projects that remain to be completed are significantly bigger projects. In the past two months, nothing much has happened, but we are still confident of completing it before the deadline. The multi-level car parking lot inside the Corporation office is almost complete, but due to the lockdown, the workers have gone back to Coimbatore. They will come back only after the situation improves. The work on the two remaining parking lots in Putharikkandam and Medical College will also have to begin. The work on a 75 MLD water treatment plant in Aruvikkara is expected to be completed soon,” said an official handling AMRUT projects.

The deadline for the AMRUT projects was set for March this year before it was extended to one more year.

One of the major projects under the scheme, the sewerage network project covering the Kazhakuttam-Technopark-Medical College area, is still awaiting completion.