Last rites to be streamed live from Shantikavadom

18 October 2020 00:53 IST

Corporation to launch online booking service for reserving furnaces

In view of the restrictions to participation of relatives during cremation of those who died due to COVID-19, the city Corporation is set to launch live web streaming of the last rites ceremonies at the Shanthikavadom electric crematorium in Thycaud. The live streaming will be made available in the Smart Trivandrum webpage (www.smarttvm.corporationoftrivandrum.in), in the Shanthikavadom YouTube channel and its facebook page.

According to the Corporation authorities, quite a few people had expressed their wish to take part in the last rites ceremonies of their close relatives or friends. However, strict restrictions on the number of people allowed had prevented them from taking part. The live web streaming, which can be accessed from any part of the world, is being launched to address this issue.

An online software system will be implemented for reserving the furnaces. The booking will be through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application and web portal. Bookings can also be done through the Corporation’s call centre (contact - 9496434488) which will function round-the-clock or directly through Shanthikavadom (0471-2323574).

The cremation certificates from Shanthikavadom will henceforth be available online too. The name and details of the persons being cremated in the furnaces will be displayed in real-time in a display board at the front.

Officer appointed

The city Corporation has appointed a charge officer for overseeing the functioning of the crematorium (contact - 9496434410). The Smrithi mandapam located adjacent to the Shanthikavadom will be renovated to be used for memorial events. Work on two more gas furnaces is progressing, in addition to the existing two electric furnaces and four wood furnaces. Aerobic bins and a material recovery facility are also being arranged for the waste management at the facility.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, 381 bodies were cremated here, out of which nine were from outside the State, while 181 were from panchayats located near the city.