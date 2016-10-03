last daTE FOR NOMINATIONS IS oCT. 7

: The process to elect one Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe member each to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Cochin Devaswom Board and two members in the general category to the Malabar Devaswom Board from among the Hindu MLAs, would be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 17.
Former Thiruvananthapuram District Judge M. Rajendran Nair has been authorised to conduct the elections.
Nominations should be filed before Mr. Rajendran Nair who would be present at the Durbar Hall at Government Secretariat, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 7. After scrutiny, the final list of candidates will be published on October 8. Nominations can be withdrawn before 3 p.m. on October 13.
