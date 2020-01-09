Lapses in job tax collection

The audit report of the city Corporation for the financial year 2017-18 has pointed out lapses in the collection of professional taxes. According to the report, the details of the commercial establishments in each of the wards are not maintained properly in the demand registers. There has been a shortfall of ₹1.11 crore in professional taxes from traders in the financial year, as per the report.

It was found that demand registers for professional tax was not maintained properly both in the main office as well as in the zonal offices. The list of institutions in each ward was found to be incomplete, while some institutions which are not on the list were found to have remitted their taxes.

In the Attipra zonal office, for instance, there was no information on the amount various institutions in the ward owed as professional tax. Demand notices were not issued to several institutions in the ward.

In the Beemapally ward, banks, other financial institutions, petrol pumps and paramedical institutions were found missing from the professional tax demand register. The number of shops indicated in the register was also estimated to be much less than the actual.

The shortage of bill collectors has been cited as an explanation when the audit team sought the same from the section concerned.

Property tax dues

The audit report says that the Corporation was able to collect only 19.4% of the actual demand of ₹72.4 crore in property tax in the 2017-18 financial year.

However, the report also says that the entire collected amount might not be reflected as the digitisation process was ongoing at that time.

Many of the government and semi-government institutions, private banks and clubs have property taxes of several lakhs pending for the past decade and more.

Rent collection

There has also been laxity in the collection of rent from shopping complexes owned by the Corporation.

Several tutorial institutions were found to be functioning without registering with the Corporation.

Most of the well-known tutorial institutions in the city are not registered with the civic body.