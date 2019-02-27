Landowners march to NHAI office

Landowners in Kottukal, Kanjiramkulam, Thirupuram, Chenkal and Karode villages along the Kazhakuttam-Karode NH 66 bypass took out a march to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) office here on Tuesday demanding enhanced compensation for the acquired land.

CPI(M) legislator K. Ansalan inaugurated the march and dharna organised under the Vengapotta-based Kazhakuttam-Karode Bypass Action Council. Council chairman V. Sudhakaran and former legislator and patron Jameela Prakasam addressed the agitators in front of the NHAI office at Pettah.

NHAI’s appeal

The landowners are up in arms against the NHAI’s decision to appeal against the decision of the Arbitrator to give enhanced compensation to 88 persons who surrendered land and buildings in the Kottukal-Karode stretch.

The council is demanding withdrawal of cases filed by the NHAI Project Director against landowners. The other demands include implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The council would resort to indefinite stir if the NHAI did not withdraw the cases.