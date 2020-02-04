Land taken for bypass: arbitration from Feb. 6

Arbitration proceedings on the complaints filed by landowners in Kottukal, Kanjiramkulam, Thirupuram, Chenkal and Karode villages along the Kazhakuttam-Karode National Highway 66 bypass demanding enhanced compensation for the land surrendered will resume on February 6, after a gap of one year.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan will have to take a call on 1,500 complaints filed by the landowners.

The decision comes in the wake of an agitation by the Vengapotta-based Kazhakuttam-Karode Bypass Action Council that is spearheading the demand for enhanced compensation.

Intimation received

Former legislator and patron of the action council Jameela Prakasam has received intimation on resumption of the arbitration process.

As many as 1,769 persons had surrendered land for the Reach II of the NH-66 bypass from Mukkola to Karode. Since taking over the land in 2014, only 350 complaints have been settled through arbitration by successive District Collectors.

A 15% hike in the compensation and 9% interest were announced by the then Arbitrator and District Collector N. Venkatesapathy for 165 persons.

Mr. Venkatesapathy’s successor K. Vasuki gave 50% more compensation and 9% interest from the date of notification of land acquisition to 185 persons.

NHAI appeals decision

But, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) went in appeal against the decision of the Arbitrator to enhance compensation for those who had surrendered land and buildings on the Kottukal-Karode stretch.

The NHAI is of the view that the June 30, 2018 order by Dr. Vasuki is in violation of the National Highways Act 1956 and Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996.

Order delayed

Council chairman V. Sudhakaran said the office of the District Collector took nine months to issue a formal order thereby enabling the NHAI to file the appeal in the court.

The NHAI had not opposed the 15% hike in the compensation and 9% interest announced by the earlier arbitrator.

The arbitration was later stopped at the intervention of the office of the District Collector.

The action council had submitted several petitions to resume the proceedings and had announced an indefinite stir from March 15.

The council chairman has demanded steps to dispose of the remaining complaints for enhanced compensation in the next six months.