Land grab: Collector visits Adimalathura

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Thursday led an inspection in Adimalathura where several fishworker families were illegally allotted land by a church which allegedly usurped government land near the coastline. The inspection was in the wake of allegations that the parish committee of the Our Lady of Fathima Church had usurped nearly 12 acres of government land to sell them as small land parcels of 3 to 5 cents for ₹1 lakh each.

Later in the day, the Vizhinjam police registered a case against Fr. Melbin Soosa, the vicar of the church, for encroachment, Circle Inspector, Vizhinjam, said.

The Collector’s delegation was accompanied by a sizeable police contingent, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) R. Karuppasamy, in view of the possibility of protests by the local community.

The Collector later discussions with revenue officials and representatives of the Kottukal grama panchayat and directed them to submit detailed findings after scrutinising land records.

Meeting soon

The Collector had earlier submitted a report to Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan. A high-level meeting is likely to be convened soon to chart a future course of action, sources said.

It is alleged that the parish committee had encroached on around 11 acres of puramboke land for constructing houses and an ‘animation centre,’ which was built a year ago, and 55 cents of revenue land in the area. While the government had reportedly considered the region for the rehabilitation of fishermen, the proposal had been turned down, because of its proximity to the coast and the threat of sea erosion.

Stop memos issued

According to official sources, both the Kottukal grama panchayat and the village office have served stop memos on the construction activities. Plots were allegedly sold to nearly 200 families and the construction of 167 houses was progressing.