Lake Ford bags The Hindu Young World quiz

The 19th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz witnessed a tremendous response with over 700 school students putting to test their quizzing skills.

At the culmination of a thrilling competition, the team comprising Hrishikesh M.K. and Neeraj S. of Lake Ford School, Kollam, emerged victorious in the seniors category, which involved students from Classes VII to IX.

The runners-up (in order) were Radhika R. and Rukhiya Shanavas of Holy Angels’ ISC, Nanthancode; Rohan Deepu and Adithyan Praveen of Loyola School; Saraswathy Ashok and Nikhil S. Pillai of Arya Central School; Jacob M. Mathew and Abhay Krishnan of Loyola School; and Shone Kuncheria and Madhav Sreedhar of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

In the juniors category (Classes IV to VI), the teams of twins Anirudh P. and Devika P. of Saraswathi Vidyalaya came on top.

The runners-up (in order) were Kishan Sivadas and Abhinav Hari of Loyola School; Govind Krishnan and Joel Shine of St. Thomas Residential School; Mahadevan P. Nair and George Jose of Christ Nagar HSS; Badarinath Nandan and Adithya Sivaramakrishnan of L’ecole Chempaka; and Aashish and Rohan Skaria of Christ Nagar HSS.

The event, powered by Eveready Industries India Private Ltd., saw as many as 191 teams registering in the seniors category and 167 turning up for the juniors category at Hotel Apollo Dimora, the venue of the competition.

While all the finalists were presented gift hampers and certificates, the winning teams won pairs of bicycles. The programme was hosted by V.V. Ramanan, the resident quiz master at The Hindu. The chief guest, Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh, who gave away the prizes, was all praise for the conduct of the event organised by The Hindu.

He emphasised on the need to promote such recreational activities among youngsters.

Develop talent

“I have visited over 600 schools and colleges in the State. From my experience, I’ve been able to gather that children are fed-up by the way they were dealt with by their parents and teachers. They were often compelled to spend much of their time for study alone, neglecting the importance of recreation in the process.

Perform well

While every child might not secure an A+ or 90% in their academics, they will definitely perform exceedingly well in other avenues such as singing, drawing, quizzing, sports or any other activity, provided they were given the opportunity,” he said.

Others who were present at the presentation ceremony included R. Srinivasa Rao, Director, Arrow Publication Pvt. Ltd.; George David Vettath, Manager (Sales), Eveready Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Naveen, a representative of Math IIT; and Suresh Kumar Pillai, Assistant General Manager (Circulation), The Hindu.

Math IIT was the regional sponsor, UNIBIC the snack partner and Arrow Publications Pvt. Ltd. the knowledge partner of the event.

Students of several schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta district participated in the competition.