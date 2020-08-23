Lacklustre Onam rush at Chala market

Florists find the pandemic slowing their otherwise vibrant sale this season

Sukumaran Nair remembers the previous Onam seasons, when Chala market used to be teeming with the young and the old, to buy flowers in bulk to make the customary Athappookkalam. Business would start before daybreak, and go on till late in the night.

Now, florists like him consider themselves lucky if they get a handful of customers each day. “Business has been bad in the past two years too, due to the floods. But, still we used to make decent profits. This year is something else altogether. It is unprecedented. My forefathers had begun this flower business in Chala several years ago. Till date, we have not experienced a slump like this. In the initial period of COVID-19, we had a hope that things would get better by Onam,” says Sukumaran Nair, who runs the KSP florists shop in Chala market.

The flower stock in Chala market usually arrives from Thovala, Hosur, Dindigul and Salem. According to the traders here, around 15 to 20 loads of flowers used to arrive here daily during Onam. Now, one or two loads arrive here each day.

“Earlier, some bigger dealers used to have one or two entire loads arriving for them alone. Now, all of us together pool in to get our stuff in a single load or two. The total sales of all florists put together used to be more than ₹50 lakh during the good years. The only sales that happen now is for temple rituals and such regular orders. In Thovala and Hosur too, they have drastically cut down on cultivation, due to which prices of flowers like rose have gone up from ₹150-200 per kilogram to ₹300 now,” says Sreekumaran, who runs SSK Flower Mart and is the joint secretary of the Trivandrum Florists Association.

College and school Onam celebrations, Athappookkalam competitions organised by various organisations, and official celebrations in various government and private institutions had earlier ensured a steady business during the season for the florists. With schools and colleges remaining closed and offices now running with skeletal staff, they do not expect the business to pick up in the days leading up to Thiruvonam, when business used to peak.

Pared-down wedding celebrations, with a handful of guests, have also affected their sales. Florists say that some used to spend more than ₹1 lakh for floral arrangements at the mandapam, while those organising weddings now prefer minimal arrangements.