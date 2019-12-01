Labour violations found in textile shops

Inspections were conducted by the Labour Department in 147 branded textile shops across the State on Friday.

The inspections were led by district labour officers. The officials met with 1,982 employees – 1,246 men and 736 women – and found that 226 were not being paid minimum wages and 131 were not given the bonus.

Benefits, including those under the maternity benefit Act and national and festival holidays Act, were being denied as also seats for them to sit.

Violations of Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act and minimum wages Act were also noticed. Establishments that were not a part of the wage protection scheme were also found during the inspection.

Labour Commissioner C.V. Sajan said instruction had been given to check the violations and take action as per law.