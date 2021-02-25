Lab@home seeks to address learning gaps

Thiruvananthapuram

25 February 2021 00:39 IST

Maths, science, social science labs to be set up at houses

Lab@home, a project of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, to get across basic concepts in mathematics, science, and social science to students, will be implemented in the homes of more than 1.6 lakh primary students in the district.

The project, included in the learning enrichment programme under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, aims at addressing learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through a set of tools prepared using easily available and inexpensive materials.

In the first phase, Lab@home will be implemented in one school in each panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

Science and social science labs will be set up in homes of upper primary students while mathematics labs are being set up in the homes of both upper and lower primary students.

A kit with learning materials that improves the mathematical foundations of students will be made available to primary students.

Learning materials

The science and social science kits for upper primary students will allow them to undertake various experiments on their own.

As students learn from observation and experimentation, they will also be asked to find out materials from their environment which will aid them in their experimentation.

Lab@home is supported by workshops at sub-district and cluster levels for teachers and parents to make the learning materials.

The services of local experts have also been ensured.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the programme by handing over a maths kit to Akshaya Sunil, a Class 2 student of Government High School, Kattachakonam, at her residence on Tuesday.