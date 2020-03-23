KWA to ensure State gets uninterrupted water supply

In view of the emerging COVID-19 situation in the State, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has taken steps to ensure that water supply does not get affected and repairs are carried out promptly.

The government-run utility has ensured the availability of staff at all operational water treatment plants and pump houses in the State. Emergency repairs and maintenance work are being carried out by KWA contractors using minimum staff, a senior official said. “The Chief Engineers in charge of the three KWA zones in the State have also been asked to provide transport to staff who have trouble finding conveyance. The emphasis is on making sure that water supply is not hit during the crisis,” KWA member (Technical) Raveendran T. said.

Activities halted

KWA has halted a number of activities as part of the measures to prevent the community spread of the infection. Its cash counters to pay the utility bills will remain closed till March 31.

The KWA activities halted include construction of supply projects, including the 120-mld initiative at Neyyar and the 75-mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara. It is as yet unclear when the work can be restarted. The utility has also stopped the reading of meters for the time being. Earlier, KWA had announced a one-month relaxation, starting March 20, for bill water bill payment.

KWA officials report a 10 to 20% rise in water consumption, which they attribute to the spurt in summer demand and sanitation-related activities undertaken as part of tackling COVID-19. Nonetheless, the storage dams have adequate supply to last the summer, a KWA official said.

With the government stepping up the COVID-19 alert level, the KWA on Sunday issued orders forming special cells at its head office in Thiruvananthapuram and district offices. Sreekumar M., Chief Engineer (Human Resources Development and General), has been appointed State Nodal Officer for the water utility.