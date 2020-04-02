KWA to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has geared up to face the COVID-19 lockdown challenge and ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply to all households in Pathanamthitta that has been declared one among the 10 hotspots in the country by the Government of India in its effort to control the spread of the disease.

M. Madhu, KWA Superintending Engineer, told The Hindu that effective steps had already been taken to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water supply across the district. All the 18 water treatment plants and 101 rural water supply schemes in the district functioned in full capacity.

Mr. Madhu said steps had also been taken to supply drinking water in jerry cans to all home quarantined people in the district. The KWA had provided 24-hour helpline at its Pathanamthitta (9188127941) and Thiruvalla (9188127942) divisions and at the district headquarters (0468 2222670).

Two emergency teams of skilled works and vehicles had been arranged under both the Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla divisions, in addition to the existing annual maintenance contract. All billing counters were closed and water charges could be paid through the website (epay.kwa.kerala.gov.in) and BBPS (Bharat Bill Payment System).

Tanker lorries

Mr. Madhu said local self-government institutions have been distributing six lakh litres of drinking water from the KWA water treatment plants in Thiruvalla and Pathanamthitta in tanker lorries on a daily basis.