KWA plans virtual revenue adalats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 November 2020 01:10 IST

Aim is to settle disputes about bills

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is adapting to the COVID-19-induced new normal by taking steps to hold revenue adalats without the physical presence of consumers as far as possible.

The decision is aimed at quickly settling pending disputes pertaining to water bills and restoring revenue inflow. To enable this, the government-run water utility has reconstituted the adalat bench and redefined its powers.

According to an November 3 circular, the higher adalat bench will consist of the Chief Engineer of the region concerned, the Accounts Manager or the Deputy Accounts Manager and the Superintending Engineer of the KWA circle concerned.

The bench will carry out its functions via videoconference.

The sub-adalat bench will consist of the Executive Engineer, Revenue Officer/Divisional Accounts Officer and the Assistant Engineer concerned.

Via phone

Applications will be sorted out at the division level and the adalat bench will take decisions provisionally. The consumer will be informed of the decision over the phone and his/her comments or disagreements will be recorded.

“The disputes in which the presence of the petitioner is extremely essential, he/she shall be allowed to attend the office at the time slot allotted by the adalat bench, maintaining COVID-19 protocol,” the circular said, noting that the KWA could not collect water charges on time due to the disease outbreak.

In May 2019, the KWA had decided to hold revenue adalats, connection melas and settle issues pertaining to unidentified connections in all 14 districts.

Applications pile up

Adalats were conducted in Malappuram, Palakkad and partially in Kollam in March this year. But the exercise had to be discontinued due to the subsequent COVID-19 outbreak. However, applications had piled up in large numbers in KWA offices. Consequently, the water charges also remained unpaid, disrupting the KWA revenue inflow.