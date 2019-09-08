KWA official demands probe

Complaints regarding water shortage in Vellayambalam and Kowdiar have assumed a new dimension with a senior Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officer demanding an “impartial inquiry” to ascertain the causes for the problems in supply to the region from KWA’s PTP Nagar tank.

Inadequate release from the PTP Nagar tank has again hit water supply to Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, R.V. Santhosh Kumar, Executive Engineer, PH division (Thiruvananthapuram North), said in a complaint to the KWA Superintending Engineer.

The KWA had recently restored piped water supply to Cliff House by increasing the supply from the PTP Nagar tank.

For several months now, Cliff House had been dependant on tanker water supply.

The officer has also voiced his suspicion that an artificial shortage is being created in the region to help private tanker lorry operators.

The KWA had recently restored supply to the Raj Bhavan also after former Governor P. Sathasivam wrote to the KWA managing director, requesting him to ensure piped water supply. The Raj Bhavan too was depending on tanker lorries.

According to the complaint, large numbers of tanker lorries were being deployed to supply water to Cliff house, Raj Bhavan, Cotton Hill school, and to the flats in the region.

On some days, not even two million litres were being supplied from the PTP Nagar tank. “I suspect that this is for creating artificial scarcity thereby supporting private tanker lorry owners,” the complaint said.

Supply diversion

The Vellayambalam-Kowdiar and Vazhuthacaud-Thycaud stretches had adequate supply till 2017 after KWA carried out pipeline interconnection works in 2012.

However, water shortage hit the region after the KWA diverted supply from the PTP Nagar tank to Nemom and Pappanamcode in May 2017.

Since then, supply from the PTP Nagar tank to Vellayambalam-Kowdiar regions has been restricted to late-night hours.

The Cliff House and Raj Bhavan and the residential areas in the region had been forced to shell out money to water tankers.

However, at a meeting convened by the Chief Engineer (south), KWA, on August 22, it was decided to ensure adequate supply from the PTP Nagar tank. But this decision has apparently been scuttled, the complaint indicates.