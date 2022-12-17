KWA kicks off repairs on sewerage line, traffic regulations in place

December 17, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic regulations are in place on the stretch from Model School Junction to Thampanoor with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) kicking off works on replacing two damaged manholes on the sewerage line. Traffic movement along this stretch will be restricted till January 4.

Large vehicles, including KSRTC buses, heading towards Panavila and Thampanoor from the Vellayambalam and PMG sides should go via Public Library, Statue and Overbridge.

Light motor vehicles heading towards Thampanoor from Bakery Junction should go via Model School Junction, Housing Board Junction and S.S. Kovil Road or take the Government Music College-Thycaud-Thampanoor flyover route.

Large vehicles, including KSRTC buses, moving from the Jagathy side to Thampanoor should go via Xanadu, Thycaud and Thampanoor flyover.

Work is under way on replacing two damaged brick manholes with concrete ones near Aristo junction, KWA officials said. The manholes, which are over 50 years old, had been damaged and earth had caved into the sewerage line. There is also the danger of the road caving in when heavier vehicles pass over this section, they said.