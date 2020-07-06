KWA halts direct bill payment till July 20
Given the COVID-19 scenario in the capital, the KWA has temporarily halted direct services provided by section offices in the Corporation limits from July 6 to July 20.
Water bills should be paid online via epay.kwa.kerala.gov.in. For clarifications, call 8547638282, 8547001220. The KWA has halted taking the readings in containment zones in the Corporation area, including Attukal, Kuriathi, Kalippankulam, Manacaud, Trikkannapuram, Tagore Road, Muttathara, Puthenpalam, Palayam, Nandavanam regions. KWA consumers in the containment zones have been advised to click a photograph of their water meter with the reading displayed and WhatsApp it along with the consumer number to the following numbers:
Palayam: 8289940550
Pattoor: 8547638178
Kowdiar: 8547605751
Peroorkada: 8547638339
Pongumoodu: 8547605754
Thirumala: 8547638190
Karamana: 8281597996
Kuriathi: 8547638195
Thiruvallam: 9495594342
