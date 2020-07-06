KWA halts direct bill payment till July 20

Given the COVID-19 scenario in the capital, the KWA has temporarily halted direct services provided by section offices in the Corporation limits from July 6 to July 20.

Water bills should be paid online via epay.kwa.kerala.gov.in. For clarifications, call 8547638282, 8547001220. The KWA has halted taking the readings in containment zones in the Corporation area, including Attukal, Kuriathi, Kalippankulam, Manacaud, Trikkannapuram, Tagore Road, Muttathara, Puthenpalam, Palayam, Nandavanam regions. KWA consumers in the containment zones have been advised to click a photograph of their water meter with the reading displayed and WhatsApp it along with the consumer number to the following numbers:

Palayam: 8289940550

Pattoor: 8547638178

Kowdiar: 8547605751

Peroorkada: 8547638339

Pongumoodu: 8547605754

Thirumala: 8547638190

Karamana: 8281597996

Kuriathi: 8547638195

Thiruvallam: 9495594342