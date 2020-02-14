KWA adalat in March

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is organising a revenue adalat in the district on March 13 and 16. Similar adalats in will be organised in all the districts in March.
The adalat will consider complaints pertaining to billing, water bill arrears, excess metering and billing due to hidden leakages, fines, revenue recovery and complaints related to KWA pending before courts. Government offices also can make use of this opportunity, the KWA said.
Before Feb. 29
Consumers should submit applications to the Assistant Executive Engineer, KWA, by February 29. Consumer number, address, pin code, and phone number should be mentioned in the applications.
