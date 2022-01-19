Kuttipallikoodam, career studio set up at Eettimoodu tribal settlement

'Kuttipallikoodam' (mini learning centre) and career studio being inaugurated at Eettimoodu tribal settlement at Pallippura Karikakkakom in Vithura.

Thiruvananthapuram

19 January 2022 20:07 IST

SPC initiative to provide academic support to children

Eettimoodu, a tribal settlement at Pallippura Karikakkakom in Vithura grama panchayat, has got a ‘kuttipallikoodam’ (mini learning centre) and career studio.

The ‘kuttipallikoodam’ has been set up by the Student Police Cadets (SPC) of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, to provide children in the settlement academic support. The kuttipallikoodam project has been launched under the Vithura Janamaithri police station.

It is the fourth kuttipallikoodam in tribal settlements in Vithura. One has been set up in Tholicode too.

The project was launched during the first lockdown period after tribal people expressed the desire to see their children continue their learning. The first kuttipallikoodam, at Kalloopara, came up as a temporary structure of bamboo and reed, but with facilities such as TV, D2H connection, whiteboard, and furniture for online education.

Soon came the demand for another centre at Kongamarathinmoodu, inside the Kallar forests. At the beginning of the second lockdown, the centre there was catering to students from the Kongamarathinmoodu and Mullammoodu settlements.

The third learning centre came up at Elavinmoodu and the fourth at Eettimoodu. During the lockdown, schools were closed but these centres were up and running by adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, setting a model. Schools reopened in November, but the kuttipallikoodams continue to function. Vithura Station House Officer S. Sreejith and his team too have been extending their support.

Career guidance

The career studio is intended to provide students and their parents career guidance and increase their awareness of various subjects and opportunities available. The SPC is also trying to set up a reading room and a library there to promote reading habit among children and adults. Temporary teachers have been appointed to the learning centres as part of the Vanajyothi project.

The learning centre and career studio were inaugurated by Thiruvananthapuram Rural Additional Superintendent of Police E.S. Bijumon. Vithura grama panchayat vice president Manjusha Anand presided. Mr. Sreejith, SPC district assistant nodal officer Anil Kumar T.S. and school teacher and community police officer K. Anver were present.