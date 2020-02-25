KUTO opposes move to scrap internal assessment

The Kerala University Teachers’ Organisation (KUTO) has expressed its reservations over the government move to scrap the requirement of minimum marks for internal assessment in universities.
In a statement issued here today, the organisation alleged that the move amounted to a gross violation of the autonomy of universities with government dictating academic reforms.
Instead of being thrust by the government, the universities should ideally take a call in the issue through its academic bodies.
The KUTO also viewed the proposed move as part of the alleged efforts being made to reduce universities to the status of departments that functioned under the government, the statement added.
The requirement of internal assessment will have to analysed by an expert committee on the basis of a scientific study.
