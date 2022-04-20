‘Kuruvikkoru koodu’ may go Statewide
Second phase of project for house sparrows launched at Palayam market
The government is mulling extending ‘Kuruvikkoru koodu,’ a project to protect and conserve house sparrows in the capital district, across the State, Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran has said.
He was speaking after inaugurating the second phase of ‘Kuruvikkoru koodu’ at the Connemara market in Palayam in the city on Wednesday.
The Minister said every individual should make an attempt to see small creatures, including house sparrows, as fellow beings and ensure their conservation. Operating squads of people connected with various markets, such as workers and autorickshaw drivers, under the leadership of people’s representatives, should support the cause, he said.
Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said conservation of birds was needed to save the environment.
He gave away T-shirts to workers who were dedicated to protecting the house sparrows.
Both Ministers together set up bird houses for the sparrows.
In the second phase, 50 bird houses each will be set up initially in the Connemara and Chala markets. Later, bird houses will be installed in other markets in the district.
Since 2013
The project is being implemented by the Social Forestry division of the Forest Department, Writers and Nature Lovers’ Forum, and various workers since 2013.
Ward councillor Palayam Rajan was present at the event.
