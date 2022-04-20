 ‘Kuruvikkoru koodu’ may go Statewide

Second phase of project for house sparrows launched at Palayam market

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran fixing a bird house for sparrows at the Palayam maket in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Transport Minister Antony Raju looks on. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The government is mulling extending ‘Kuruvikkoru koodu,’ a project to protect and conserve house sparrows in the capital district, across the State, Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the second phase of ‘Kuruvikkoru koodu’ at the Connemara market in Palayam in the city on Wednesday.

The Minister said every individual should make an attempt to see small creatures, including house sparrows, as fellow beings and ensure their conservation. Operating squads of people connected with various markets, such as workers and autorickshaw drivers, under the leadership of people’s representatives, should support the cause, he said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said conservation of birds was needed to save the environment.

He gave away T-shirts to workers who were dedicated to protecting the house sparrows.

Both Ministers together set up bird houses for the sparrows.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran pours water in pans for birds to drink from at the Palayam market in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Transport Minister Antony Raju looks on. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

In the second phase, 50 bird houses each will be set up initially in the Connemara and Chala markets. Later, bird houses will be installed in other markets in the district.

Since 2013

The project is being implemented by the Social Forestry division of the Forest Department, Writers and Nature Lovers’ Forum, and various workers since 2013.

Ward councillor Palayam Rajan was present at the event.