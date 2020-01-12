Kudumbashree wares at Supplyco stores

Supplyco shelves will soon stock products manufactured by Kudumbashree micro-entrepreneurs.

Kudumbashree plans to bring products of at least 1,000 micro-entrepreneurs to the market through the 1,546 Supplyco outlets across the State. Kudumbashree and Supplyco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

The contract between Kudumbashree and Supplyco has two parts. As per the first, Kudumbashree entrepreneurs will pack ‘puttupodi’ and ‘appam podi’ (rice powders) under the Sabari brand of Supplyco, besides umbrella under the Kudumbashree brand. Coconut oil too will reach the outlets. Kudumbashree will hand over the required quantity of these products to Supplyco as per fixed rates.

As per the second part of the contract, products manufactured by the Kudumbashree micro-enterprises will be stocked under their respective brands in the Supplyco outlets. The approved products will be supplied by the micro-enterprises to any of the 56 regional depots of Supplyco nearby and from there reach the outlets.

Registration forms

For this, the micro-entrepreneurs will have to fill registration forms with details and quantities of products they can supply to Supplyco as a ‘fast-moving consumer good.’ The forms will be collected before January 30 and handed over to Supplyco. Only after the first batch of products is sold out and Supplyco demands more products will the next lot will be delivered.

The agreement between Supplyco, one of the largest public sector undertakings in the State, and Kudumbashree, largest livelihood mission in Kerala, is expected to help Kudumbashree’s micro-entrepreneurs find new market for their products and earn more.