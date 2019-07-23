Kudumbashree to set up poultry processing plant

Kudumbashree that implements the ‘Kerala Chicken’ project in the State will construct a poultry processing plant that fulfils ISO standards.

The project will be implemented through the Kudumbashree Broiler Farmers’ Producer Company that includes all Kudumbashree broiler farmers.

The fully automated plant will be able to process and pack 1,000 chickens in an hour. In the first phase, three regional units will come up in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode districts.

Land acquisition has been completed for building the plant at Menamkulam in the district, while steps for the same for the remaining regional units is under way.

To address the availability of chicks, a problems that plagues the broiler industry in the State, three regional breeder farms will be set up. These will be able to produce 60,000 chicks a week. The climate-controlled broiler parent stock farms will be fully automated.

The eggs produced in the parent farm will be hatched in the hatcheries empanelled by the producer company and day-long chicks will be handed over to the Kudumbashree broiler farms. Once the chicks are between 37 and 42 days old will be taken back, processed, and introduced in the market under the brand name Kerala Chicken.

With the functioning of the regional units getting under way, nearly 200 Kudumbashree women will be appointed for work such as processing, packing, and other related work.

Broiler chicken under the brand name Kerala Chicken will start becoming available from September. To implement the scheme across the State, work order for processing machinery of world class standards had been given. The order has been given to one company each from Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

An extensive marketing campaign has also been prepared for the marketing of the Kerala Chicken. Besides necessary staff in each district, retails and wholesale outlets will be started, Kudumbashree Shoppy centres will also be launched in each of the 14 districts.

Kudumabshree expects that a farmer who grown 2,000 chickens can earn ₹52,000 in 45 days.

1,000 members

Nearly 1,000 women are members of the broiler farmers’ producer company.

Minister for Local Self-government A.C. Moideen will lay the foundation stone for the Menamkulam poultry processing plant on Tuesday. Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Raju will lay the stone for the broiler stock parent farm.