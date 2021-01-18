Kudumbashree to market bottled water

Thiruvananthapuram

18 January 2021 08:40 IST

The Kudumbashree has been entrusted with distribution of Hilly Aqua, the State government’s bottled water brand.

Hilly Aqua is manufactured by Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., a PSU under the Water Resources Department, at a plant in Aruvikkara. Twenty-litre cans of Hilly Aqua are now reaching the market through the Kudumbashree. A 20-litre can will cost ₹60. The plant can manufacture 2,720 20-litre cans a day.

