Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree to market bottled water

The Kudumbashree has been entrusted with distribution of Hilly Aqua, the State government’s bottled water brand.

Hilly Aqua is manufactured by Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., a PSU under the Water Resources Department, at a plant in Aruvikkara. Twenty-litre cans of Hilly Aqua are now reaching the market through the Kudumbashree. A 20-litre can will cost ₹60. The plant can manufacture 2,720 20-litre cans a day.

